12-day festival concludes in Dir

DIR: The 12-day Dir Sports and Cultural Festival concluded here on Tuesday. A former Member National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah was the chief guests on the occasion.
District Nazim Sahibzada Faseehullah, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ubaid-ur-Rahman Dogar, tehsil nazim Mir Makhzanuddin and others attended the ceremony.
More than 200 teams of various games, including cricket, football, hockey, basketball, volleyball, badminton, martial arts, tug-of-war, and others participated in the event.
Sahibzada Tariqullah in his speech appreciated the organising committee for making the event a success.
