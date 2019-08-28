close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

12-day festival concludes in Dir

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

DIR: The 12-day Dir Sports and Cultural Festival concluded here on Tuesday. A former Member National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah was the chief guests on the occasion.

District Nazim Sahibzada Faseehullah, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ubaid-ur-Rahman Dogar, tehsil nazim Mir Makhzanuddin and others attended the ceremony.

More than 200 teams of various games, including cricket, football, hockey, basketball, volleyball, badminton, martial arts, tug-of-war, and others participated in the event.

Sahibzada Tariqullah in his speech appreciated the organising committee for making the event a success.

