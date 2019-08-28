KP takes lead by announcing medical entrance test results in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the lead by conducting an entrance test for the public and private sector medical and dental colleges and announcing results within 24 hours.

More than 8000 students obtained 60 per cent marks, enabling them eligible for admission to 2,700 seats in the medical and dental institutions of the province. There are 30 medical and dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the public sector, there are 13 medical and dental colleges in the public sector in KP, in which nine are medical and four are dental colleges.

Also, out of 11 private medical institutions, including 13 medical and six are dental colleges. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s lone public-sector medical varsity, Khyber Medical University (KMU) had organised the entrance test.

Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, vice-chancellor KMU, was seen taking personal interest in holding the important entrance test in a cordial atmosphere and ensured that there should be no unfair means in the examination.

He along with secretary HED and other officials visited most of the examination centres in Peshawar. KMU provides logistic supp rt for the entrance test while the Higher Education Department (HED) supervises the whole exercise.

The Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) conducts the entrance test. KMU this year reportedly paid Rs300 million to ETEA for the paper setting and invigilation. First time 45 indoor air-conditioned halls were arranged for the students in seven cities of the province.

Besides Peshawar, the KMU had arranged air-conditioned halls for the students in Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Haripur, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan. Previously, the students would need to come to Peshawar, some of them along with their parents or relatives, for appearing in the entrance test. In the past, two centres were established for the residents of Dera Ismail Khan and Abbottabad, but now the students are no longer required to come to the distant places for the entrance test. Every year, the number of applicants aspiring admission in medical institutions, is rising. Last year around 38,000 students appeared in the entrance test and this year 43827 applicants including 17400 female students, attempted the exam. The results are encouraging this year as 18 per cent students secured 60 per cent and above marks (8000 students).