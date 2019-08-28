Talented students awarded cash prizes in Khyber

BARA: The Khyber district administration on Tuesday awarded cash prizes worth Rs5 million to 210 students of the government-run schools in Khyber tribal district.

The awards were given away at a ceremony held at the Government High School Kohi Sher Haider in the Bara tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir was the chief guest on the occasion. Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi, Senator Mirza Muhammad, District Education Officer Jadoon Khan Wazir, principals, teachers, elders, students and others attended the ceremony.

A total of 210 students, including 107 girls and 103 boys had been selected for the talent award programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the government had been providing all facilities, including education to the tribal students.

He said the erstwhile Fata students had already been deprived of basic rights of education due to militancy in the area.

“The Khyber administration will provide the required facilities to educational institutions,” he said, adding, progress was linked to quality education.

He said the militants had destroyed over 100 government schools and health facilities in Khyber district during the decade-long militancy.

The parliamentarians Iqbal Afridi, Mirza Muhammad and DEO Jadoon Khan Wazir also spoke on the occasion. Later, boy and girl students were awarded cash prizes and certificates.