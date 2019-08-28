Alleged terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the KP Police arrested an alleged terrorist involved in the attack on police in Pishtakhara in 2015, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the accused, Ilyas, was arrested during an action at the Pishtakhara Chowk. He was wanted to police in connection with the attack on a patrol party in which one cop was martyred and three others injured. The accused had been carrying head money of Rs1.5 million, the official added.