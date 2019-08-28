Youth held for allegedly molesting step-sister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday lodged a case against a young man for allegedly assaulting his step-sister in the Phandu village.
A woman approached the Phandu Police Station with a complaint that her step-son Musawwir, 20, molested her 7-year-old daughter.
The complainant said the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone in the house about the incident. Police registered a case and arrested the accused.
