Wed Aug 28, 2019
Youth held for allegedly molesting step-sister

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday lodged a case against a young man for allegedly assaulting his step-sister in the Phandu village.

A woman approached the Phandu Police Station with a complaint that her step-son Musawwir, 20, molested her 7-year-old daughter.

The complainant said the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone in the house about the incident. Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

