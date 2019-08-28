Food factory sealed

HARIPUR: The officials of Abbottabad Food Authority on Tuesday sealed a biscuit factory at the Hattar Industrial Estate for manufacturing and marketing substandard and unhygienic biscuits and toffees.

Following public complaints, the officials raided different food manufacturing industries and found that the Young Foods Industry’s workers were busy manufacturing biscuits and toffees in unhygienic condition.

The factory’s workers were also caught unlawfully packing the biscuits and toffees of a known brand.

The officials seized 4,500 kg of biscuits and toffees that were destroyed on the spot.

The Abbottabad Food Authority also raided Mofi Foods Industry and found its manufacturing process and marketing of biscuits and toffees against the standards of hygiene and imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the management.

Whereas the management of Tops Food, and Lateef Oil Mills were also visited by the officials who found the manufacturing, packing and marketing process of their food items against the rules of hygiene and warned their management of stern action if they failed to improve.