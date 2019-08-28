Alleged killer of transgender held

MANSEHRA: The police arrested the alleged killer of a transgender in Baffa area, the official said on Tuesday.

“We have arrested the suspect involved in the killing of a transgender person hardly within 12 hours after the incident,” Bashir Khan, the deputy superintendent of police (Central), told reporters here. Yasir Abbasi, who is a resident of Kakul area of Abbottabad, had told police that his brother Farman Abbasi (Hani) had settled at Nari Mohallahd for the last almost five years.

“His friend, Shahbaz, used to visit his residential quarters frequently. He fired and killed his brother (Hani) and fled the scene,” said Yasir Abbasi. The body of the slain person was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) just after the incident and handed over to his family on completion of medico-legal formalities. “It is good that the suspect is arrested. We want the killer must be punished according to the law,” Maria Khan, the divisional president of Shemale Association in Hazara, told reporters. She said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was not safe for the transgender community members.