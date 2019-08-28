FDA abolition: Govt accused of disservice to tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Ziaullah Afridi said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has done a disservice to the tribal districts by abolishing the Fata Development Authority (FDA).

Talking to reporters here, he said the decision would deprive the people of merged districts of their rights. “The PPP would never allow the rulers to usurp the rights of the people from the tribal districts,” he remarked. He said the role of the FDA was very important to the development of the former tribal areas, adding abolition of such an important institution was a conspiracy against those neglected areas. The PPP leader said that such decisions would push the hitherto ignored areas into backwardness and deprive the people of their rights.

Ziaullah Afridi said the PPP would foil the nefarious designs of rulers and support the tribal people at every forum. Instead of abolishing the FDA, he said, it should have been named as “Developmental Institution for merged districts”. He said the government should have spent the funds allocated for various projects through this institution.