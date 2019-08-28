close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
August 28, 2019

Child marriage

Newspost

 
I really don't understand our politicians. Recently, a bill regarding child marriage was presented by one of the minority members in the National Assembly. But the bill was rejected. Pakistan is suffering under many crises which include overpopulation as well.

Pakistan stands to be the sixth most populated country of the world. Reports prove that due to child marriage the country's population increases 35 percent every year. I believe this bill should be represented in the National Assembly, and those who rejected the bill should give it a good thought.

Riaz Ahmed

Kech

