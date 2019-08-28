close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
AFP
August 28, 2019

Skinner ruled out of Scot WC campaign

Sports

AFP
August 28, 2019

EDINBURGH: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend’s pleasure at beating France at the weekend was dulled on Tuesday by the news that lock Sam Skinner has been ruled out of the World Cup.

The 24-year-old England-born second row forward, who has been outstanding for English Premiership giants Exeter Chiefs, suffered a hamstring injury in the 17-14 win over

the French.

“Skinner had the muscle scanned on the evening of the match, with the time taken to recover deemed insufficient to play a meaningful part in Scotland’s Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign,” read a statement from the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU).

