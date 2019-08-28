Karachi mayor suspends PSP chief as garbagecleanup czar

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday suspended Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal as the city’s ‘Project Director Garbage’, mere hours after the former mayor was assigned the post to help clean up the metropolis.

Speaking to the media, Akhtar said he had “suspended Kamal from his post as Karachi’s Project Director Garbage until further orders”, less than 24 hours after Kamal was designated as Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) “Project Director Garbage” to rid the city of garbage in 90 days.

“Instead of coming to the office and [working], Mustafa Kamal is busy with political point scoring,” a visibly enraged Akhtar said. “My sincerity was taken advantage of and used for politics. This means you [Kamal] were not sincere in solving the problems of Karachi,” he added.

In a notification issued on Monday from the mayor’s office, Kamal had been appointed as “Project Director Garbage” on a voluntary basis as “he had shown his willingness to clean the metropolis within 90 days of time”.

Meanwhile, Kamal — hitting back at Mayor Akhtar’s decision to de-notify him as the city’s “Project Director Garbage” — said the reason why no one had yet picked garbage from the metropolis was the rampant corruption.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, former city mayor Kamal said he had started planning the cleanup drive before the “shock” suspension. “I started receiving phone calls as soon as it was announced that I had been given the charge of removing garbage from the city. I received calls from NGOs and MQM workers and leaders who assured me of their support to remove the garbage from the city.”

He added: “I called municipal commissioner and financial adviser, I called them and said at 2am that I will be outside the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium and I want to know about the sweepers who get paid and how much to clean up the city.

“But mere hours later, the mayor who assigned me the post to help clean up the metropolis removed me from my post. I knew this was about to happen because this was not about cleaning up the city, it was about corruption. I accepted the mayor as my boss and was ready to work under him. I cancelled my plan to visit Kashmir and I just found out two hours ago I was removed from my post.”

He added that he was abused and ridiculed for his initiative. “I am not doing politics. I just wanted to clean up the city.”Separately, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi lamented the blame game and “war of words” between political opponents in Karachi over a campaign to clean the metropolis.

Zaidi had initiated the federal government-backed “Let’s Clean Karachi” campaign earlier this month, vowing to clean the city and remove garbage from the metropolis’ six districts within two weeks.

But, since then, leaders from different political parties have engaged in what Zaidi described as a “war of words”. Zaidi urged elected members of his party to refrain from engaging in the blame game and political point scoring.

“The main objective of the drive was to get everybody on 1 page & clean this great city of ours, at least once! Sadly, it has become a war of words. I humbly request all elected representatives of @PTI_KHI to ignore the useless chatter & keep their eye on the ball,” Zaidi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Addressing the people of Karachi, the federal minister urged them not to be “disheartened by the political negativity”. He said: “I want to humbly request u to not be disheartened by the political negativity that is covering ur TV screens. Please stay focused. There is light at the end of the tunnel but we must never lose faith,” he said. “Together we will clean our city.”