Maleeha briefs UN’s Espinosa about ordeal of Kashmiris

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has briefed UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa on the “grave situation” in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which has been reeling under tight lockdown for over three weeks.

Lodhi met the 193-member Assembly president at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday. The meeting with Espinosa was part of the Pakistani envoy’s ongoing efforts to brief top UN officials and diplomats since August 5, when India scrapped occupied Kashmir’s autonomy.

Pakistan denounced the illegal Indian move, saying it violates international law, and that the UN must intervene. In a tweet, Lodhi said she briefed the UNGA president “in detail about the grave situation in occupied Kashmir where the continuing curfew and lockdown is exacerbating the suffering of the Kashmiri people”.

Residents of occupied Kashmir are currently facing an acute shortage of life-saving medicines and essential commodities including baby food as they remain besieged in what has become the world’s biggest prison. All internet, communications services and TV channels are closed in the region.

In her tweet, the Pakistani envoy also said the UN should live up to its obligations on Kashmir. The Kashmir dispute remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council, which has passed 11 resolutions that, among other elements, uphold the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination. The UN has long maintained an institutional presence in the disputed state, with the areas under separate administration.