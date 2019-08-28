More anti-India protests break out across held Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Thousands of Kashmiris have defied India’s curfew and took to the streets in the south, north and central areas of occupied Kashmir — with clashes taking place in the Soura area of Srinagar — as the lockdown entered its 23rd day.

Scores of people were injured on Tuesday when occupation forces fired bullets, pellets and tear gas shells on the protesters in Soura, the Kashmir Media Service reported. A handicrafts store owner, Sameer Wani, told reporters it was a “do-or-die” situation for Kashmiris amid the “deliberate destruction” of their businesses and the trampling of basic rights by the occupation forces.

Many protesters said they were worried about their teenage sons, who were abducted by the troops during nocturnal raids.All this comes as Kashmiris face a severe shortage of food, medicines and other commodities due to the unabated curfew and communication blockade, which entered the 23rd consecutive day in the Kashmir valley.

On August 5, the Hindu nationalist BJP government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and imposed the lockdown a day before.Markets and schools are shut while all internet and communication services including landline phone, mobile and TV channels are closed in the Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu region. Local newspapers are offline and most fail to bring out their print editions.

Over 10,000 Kashmiris, including hundreds of political leaders and workers like Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Ashraf Sehrai, continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

Indian authorities also arrested Dr Omar Salim, a urologist at Srinagar’s Government Medical College, a day after he told the media about the health crisis in Kashmir because of the long-drawn clampdown by India in the territory.

Furthermore, unidentified gunmen abducted a man and killed him in the Tral area of Pulwama district.Meanwhile, Leaders belonging to various political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party at a meeting in Drass rejected the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. They said that they would remain a part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a press conference in Lucknow hit out at the Indian government for restricting the movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir saying what happened in Kashmir can also happen to the people of Uttar Pradesh.