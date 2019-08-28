Pakistan mulling closure of airspace to India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering completely shutting down Pakistani airspace and land routes for India, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

The minister said this in a message to his 2.4 million followers on Twitter after attending a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Chaudhry said the Prime Minister was considering a complete closure of airspace to India. He also suggested a complete ban on Indian trade to Afghanistan through Pakistani land routes.

“PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,” Fawad wrote in his tweet. “Legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we’ll finish!” added the federal minister.

Addressing a news conference to brief reporters about decisions of the cabinet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Awan said Khan took the cabinet into confidence about the steps taken by the government on the Kashmir issue.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan will advocate Kashmiri cause at the United Nations General Assembly and activities will be held across Pakistan every Friday to highlight the issue, the federal cabinet has decided.

The Prime Minister told the cabinet about the efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at international forums and the government’s strategy for the future, she added.The cabinet also endorsed the Prime Minister’s decision to observe every Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day and his efforts to turn the Kashmir issue into a movement.

Dr Firdous said a focal group had been established and during its meeting opposition members Mushahid Hussain Sayed of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan Peoples Party supported the government’s priorities on Kashmir.

She said Prime Minister Khan had become a voice for the Kashmiris as he had turned the Kashmir issue into a movement.Protests on the streets of Pakistan would be a message to the world that it would have to do more to resolve the Kashmir issue, she added. She said the cabinet discussed different options to give momentum to the Kashmir freedom movement by arranging activities every Friday.

School and college students, labourers, farmers, and employees of government departments, hospitals and other institutions would show their solidarity to the Kashmiris’ cause sending an effective message to the world about the issue, she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that the people, the government and the leadership of Pakistan would stand with the Kashmiri people till they achieved their rights. The cabinet discussed various initiatives of the ministries.

To a question regarding rumours about Special Assistant of the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, Awan said his presence in the cabinet meeting was the proof that he was performing his duties and the rumours were misleading.

To another question, she said China fully supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and the meeting of vice chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission with the Prime Minister was an important development.She said the Prime Minister had taken right steps on the Kashmir issue and their positive results would come in due course of time.