Doctor arrested in IHK appealing to restore telephone, internet services

SRINAGAR: Indian authorities arrested a doctor in Held Kashmir for appealing the Indian government to restore telephone and internet facilities for all hospitals and medical establishments in the region, BBC reported on Monday.

"This is not a protest, this is a request. Please restore landline and internet connectivity for all hospitals and medical establishments in [occupied] Jammu and Kashmir," read the placard being carried by Dr Umar.

Before his arrest, the doctor talked to the BBC and warned that the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir might cause a humanitarian crises. He said, "We are [otherwise] able to provide free-of-cost treatment to patients below the poverty line in government and private hospitals under the [Indian] National Health Protection Scheme. But due to lack of connectivity, we have not been able to provide medical treatment to [needy patients] for the last three weeks.