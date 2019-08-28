close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
INP
August 28, 2019

Four workers scorched in steel melting factory blast

INP
August 28, 2019

SHEIKHUPURA: Four labourers were scorched due to blast in a steel melting factory here on Tuesday, rescue sources said.

According to details a group of labourers was engaged in routine work in steel melting factory at Sharqpur Road in populated area Dera Siranwali Sheikhupura when big blast took place. Four labourers were scorched in the explosion and rushed to hospital where condition of one injured was stated to be critical.

