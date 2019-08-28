Holding election getting diverse, says CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan said Tuesday that the field of electoral management was becoming more diverse and complicated day by day.

“Introduction of new technologies, techniques and ever-growing challenges in electoral management demand extra efforts and commitments from our officers to be successful in the face of very challenge,” he told a ceremony held at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat in connection with the inauguration of new building of the Federal Election Academy here.

He said electoral management training were the only way to improving the quality of output of one’s work besides improving the administrative wisdom and skills. “At this moment, I would like to acknowledge the efforts perseverance and dedication of all our officers and staff who helped the Election Commission to materialize the long standing dream of the Federal Election Academy,” he remarked. He also expressed his gratitude to the development partners of the Election Commission.

The chief election commissioner emphasised that the success of this academy would forge the future of the Election Commission of Pakistan and he prayed that this academy might achieve all milestones that were being envisioned today and set new benchmark in the field of electoral management trainings.

“it is also matter of delight that with the inauguration of the academy, training for the 8th bath of the electoral management course was also being commenced. Previously, the six-week course contributed immensely in the capacity building of ECP officers in electoral, legal and financial areas,” he said.

Earlier, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad gave an account of the new project, translated into reality and how effective would the academy be in the time to come.

He also shared a report on the achievements of the Federal Election Academy, encompassing the history, achievements and challenges of the academy.