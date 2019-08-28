Two units each of Chashma, Mangla closed since 2016

ISLAMABAD: Both previous and current governments have kept the public deprived of cheap and clean electricity, as for the last three years two units each of Chashma and Mangla hydropower projects closed, reason being non-release of the funds for their refurbishment and overhauling.

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) official disclosed this startling fact before Senate Standing Committee on Power here Tuesday. The committee met here with Senator Fida Mohammad in the chair.

Two units of Chashma have been closed since 2016, while two other units of the Mangla power projects have been non-functional since 2017.

Wapda member while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Power said that two units of Mangla had been closed for refurbishment in 2017, while the turbines and generated of two units of Chashma have been closed since 2016 for overhauling,

It was informed that Wapda has submitted demand to the government for the release of funds for the import of parts for the Chashma Unit but they are not releasing funds for the purpose. The units will start working after 20 months of LC, Wapda member informed. The committee asked Wapda to provide the detail of losses caused to the national exchequer due to closer of units of Chashma and Mangla Hydro power projects.

Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) informed the the committee that they have identified the potential site of 7500MW for the hydle power generation in the KP province; however, there is no assurance from the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) for its transmission.

Wapda member told the committee that cloud burst caused unexpectedly huge land sliding which had brought stones in the power house of the Golan Gol hydropower project. Resultantly Golan Gol hydropower project was closed down, however now one unit of the hydropower project has been restored.

The committee was further informed that the capacity of Wapda’s hydle generation is 9771MW and by 2040 it will reach 29,000MW. This generation forecast doesn’t include the hydropower generated by PEDO.

Out of total 27 powerhouses in the country, 22 are owned by Wapda while the remaining belongs to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).