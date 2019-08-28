Punjab Governor vows to eradicate hepatitis

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the government was committed to wipe out hepatitis and water related diseases from the province and Rs1.5 billion had been set aside for free treatment.

Chairing a meeting on "Hepatitis Free Punjab" at the Governor's House here, he directed to speed up hepatitis awareness campaign in the province, adding that help of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) should be sought to defeat hepatits.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Secretary Specialised Health Care Momin Agha, Secretary Primary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DG Food Authority Captain(R) Usman Younis attended the meeting.

The governor said it was important to provide clean drinking water to masses to prevent fatal diseases like hepatitis, and the government would provide clean drinking water through Punjab AAB Pak Authority. He said hepatitis and more than 70 percent diseases were caused by contaminated water, poor quality blood transfusions, unhygienic surgical tools and razors used in barber shops.