PUC issues joint declaration to ensure peace during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council with the consent of all religious schools of thought and organisations issued joint declaration to ensure peace and harmony in the country during the coming month of Muharram.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi presided over the meeting of leading Ulema and religious scholars of different religious organisations and sects.

The meeting unanimously decided to ensure peace and harmony during the month of Muharram and also issued joint declaration to strengthen inter-coordination among all religious sects to promote peace and harmony in the month of Muharram.

Leading scholars and clerics of different religious sects including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Pir Asadullah Farooq, Allama Tahirul Hasan, Allama Zakir Rehman, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Qari Javed Akhtar, Hafiz Asad Nadeem, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Mufti Ziaulhaq Naqshbandi and Qari Hanif Bhatti attended the meeting.

The joint declaration underlined:

1-There is no space for terrorism; extremism and sectarian violence at the name of Islam in the country and leadership of all religious sects should announce to disassociate themselves from all elements accomplice in the menaces of sectarian violence, terrorism and extremism.

2-Any scholar, orator or cleric in his public sermons will not use sacrilegious remarks for Prophets, family and wives of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH), caliphs, Imams and about Imam Mahdi and no religious sect will support or endorse any blasphemer.

3-Any Islamic sect should not be declared ‘infidel’ and any Muslim or non-Muslim should not be pronounced ‘worthy to be killed' and people of Pakistan and believers of all religious sects will live their lives as per rights defined in the Constitution of Pakistan without making mess in the lives of others.

4-There should be complete ban on usage of loudspeaker except ‘Azan’ and ‘Juma Sermon’. The people will use loudspeakers for their religious congregations with the permission of local administration.

5-There should be complete ban on publication of violent religious content, hateful-speeches, outrageous literature, books based on hateful content, CDs, websites carrying seditious content. Similarly there should be complete ban on outrageous slogans and no sacrilegious remarks will be made about Imams, Mujtahids and Islamic Jurisprudents.

6-Joint religious congregations will be held at public level to demonstrate the message of solidarity within all religious sects.

7-It is responsibility of the government to ensure protection to sacred and worship places of the minorities living in Pakistan; therefore government of Pakistan should handle strictly all the elements accomplice in posing threats to the minorities and worship places of the minorities and their properties in the country.

8-The government of Pakistan will ensure implementation on National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

9-Proper coordination should be maintained with law enforcement agencies and local administration to ensure protection of processions and Majalis during the Ashura days.

10) In case of any emergency, members of peace committees will reach at the place on priority and kept the public in control by restricting them to any volatile situation.