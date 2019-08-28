Govt working to make PIA profitable: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that his government was making hectic efforts to turn the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into a profitable and efficient organization.

Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting on the PIA’s performance and putting it on modern lines. Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat, Finance Secretary Naveed Kamran, CEO PIA Arshad Malik and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Prime Minister took briefing on the induction of new aircrafts in current PIA fleet, providing good and efficient facilities to the passengers and increasing PIA’s efficiency while keeping in view the future requirements of the airliner.

CEO PIA said that the losses of the PIA are continuously coming down with the efforts of the administration of the airliner. He said that there is vast potential in air transport sector, which could be more than double in next 20 years. He said while putting the airliner at the modern lines, it would not only increase the profitability of the PIA but also boost tourism in the country.

A huge number of overseas Pakistanis, increasing urban population and graduation increase in volume of the economy, making it a very much conducive for aviation industry.

Representative of the aircrafts industry also gave their briefing to the prime minister regarding new aircrafts.

Prime Minister said that the PIA is not only a national entity, but is the identity of the country. Previously it was a profitable and leading organization in the region’s aviation sector, due to its poor administration and negligence; it was pushed to losses.