Seminar on entrepreneurship, social responsibilities

BAHAWALPUR: A seminar on entrepreneurship and social responsibilities under the National Youth Development Program was held at the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

According to university spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the seminar was aimed at providing information to final year students about business opportunities in tourism, sports, skill development, higher education scholarships, primary education and youth loans sectors.

Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, vice chancellor, presided over the seminar while Raja Muhammad Saleem, Usman Zafar, Raja Usman and other speakers highlighted the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program.

Under tourism segment, new tourist spots will be explored and promoted to create new economic opportunities.

Bahawalpur with its historical heritage has huge potential for tourism.A database will be prepared of all sports contributors to highlight unsung heroes and contributors as Bahawalpur has produced many players in the fields of cricket, hockey and athletics.

Skill development of talented craft persons especially women folk will be focused as women have special skills of embroidery, block printing, etc. Financially deprived students will be empowered through higher education scholarships.

Similarly, dropout students and parents will be pulled out through a database to make them continue education at primary level.

