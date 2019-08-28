Tributes paid to BM Kutty

MULTAN: Political workers, intellectuals, lawyers, teachers, doctors, laborers and peasants Tuesday paid tributes to Biyyathil Mohyuddin Kutty for his restless struggle to strengthen democracy, Constitution and the rule of law in the country.

Addressing a condolence reference organised by Syed Qaswar Gardezi Mem

orial Society, its president Zahid Gardezi said Kutty often visited Multan to attend MRD heads meetings held at their residence.

He said Kutty was a pillar of hope for democracy and he struggled for the rights of downtrodden classes. Gardezi said Kutty was secretary general to Pakistan Peace Coalition to promote peace between Pakistan and India.

He said his life marked an endless struggle for peace, justice and classless society. He would survive with thousands of his students and followers, he maintained. Pakistan Workers Party south Punjab president Farhat Abbas said Kutty was one of the pioneers of leftist politics in Pakistan.

He said seven decades of his political struggle witnessed his commitment with the people of Pakistan. Senior lawyer Syed Irfan Haider Shamsi said the highest point of the career of Kutty was his association with Mir Ghouis Bux Bizinjo.

He served as political secretary to Bizinjo when he was Balochistan governor in 1972, he said.

Kutty was a symbol of struggle and he inspired the younger generation. A large number of left activists spoke on the occasion and paid tributes to Kutty on his commitment with people and struggled hard throughout his life for democracy and change of system. Kutty died in Karachi on Sunday at the age of 89.

He was born in 1930 at Kerala and migrated to Pakistan at the age of 19. He was the eldest of five siblings and joined the Indian Communist Party’s student wing Kerala Students Federation in 1946 and developed his basic political ideology in CPI.