Farmers warned of sucking pest as cotton enters flower fruit stage

MULTAN: Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said that cotton crop was facing pest attack particularly the sucking pest at a time when it was experiencing the critical fruit and flower stage.

Cotton was passing through an important phase of fruit and flower and even a small lapse can result in bigger loss, the expert warned the growers in a statement issued here.

He said that the farmers should conduct pest scouting regularly. Giving details on how to perform pest scouting, Dr Zahid said that the farmers should enter a five-acre field walking parallel to longer side and after taking a few steps pluck a full size leaf from upper portion of a plant and count number of pests. Then take a few more steps and pluck a leaf from middle portion of another plant and count pests and then take few more steps and take a leaf from bottom of the plant and count pests. The farmers should complete pest counting of 20 plants in this way, he said, adding that pest scouting should be done in a way that it makes clear the situation of the whole field. Then the farmers should calculate average number of pests on a leaf. The farmers should apply suitable pesticides after consulting experts.