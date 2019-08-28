PPP leader says Zardari’s life in danger

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial head Humayun Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was victimising the opposition particularly his party in the name of accountability.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the life of former president and the party’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was in danger.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed these apprehensions,” he said.

The PPP leader said the government would be responsible if anything happened to Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

He said the ‘selected rulers’ were victimising Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur in the name of accountability.

Flanked by the provincial leaders, Syed Ayub Shah, Zulfiqar Afghani, Yawar Naseer, Azam Afridi, Gohar Inqilabi, Fida Mohammad Khan and others, Humayun Khan said the PPP was not against the accountability but that should be across-the-board.

The Pakistan People’s Party leader said the government was not implementing court orders.

He said that PPP leader Faryal Talpur was shifted to jail from the hospital by ignoring the advice of her doctors.

This, he said, was against the rules but the sitting “corrupt” rulers were interested in victimising the opposition.

He said it was astonishing that Imran Khan had accepted that he had become the prime minister by taking U-turns.

Humayun Khan said that despite the issuance of the production order by the Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur was not allowed to go to the assembly.