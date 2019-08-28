close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
Bureau report
August 28, 2019

FDA abolition: Govt accused of disservice to tribal districts

National

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Ziaullah Afridi said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has done a disservice to the tribal districts by abolishing the Fata Development Authority (FDA).

Talking to reporters here, he said the decision would deprive the people of merged districts of their rights. “The PPP would never allow the rulers to usurp the rights of the people from the tribal districts,” he remarked. He said the role of the FDA was very important to the development of the former tribal areas, adding abolition of such an important institution was a conspiracy against those neglected areas.

