Rallies staged against India

PESHAWAR: Protest rallies were staged on Tuesday in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

In the provincial capital, the members of the Tehreek Awaz-e-Haq held anti-India demonstration in Saddar. Carrying banners in support of Kashmiris, the protesters were chanting slogans against India. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders urged the world community to take note of the Indian barbarities in the occupied valley. In Mardan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s (JUP) activists and traders jointly organised a rally to express support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Led by Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiram president Zahir Shah, Mohammad Fayaz Khan Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F provincial general secretary, Chairman Ghulam Sarwar Saraf and others, the participants of the rally were holding placards and banners. They chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rallies were also staged in Chitral, Charsadda and other districts.