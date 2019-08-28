Court orders medical examination of Sana

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday ordered Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) medical superintendent for conducting a medical examination of former law minister Rana Sanaullah.

The court directed the medical superintendent for submitting a detailed report within a week in this regard, besides asking whether jail food was suitable for Rana Sanaullah’s health or he required home cooked food.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Amjad Ali Shah passed the orders on a petition by Sanaullah seeking permission to have home food in jail.

He through his petition had submitted that before arrest, he was consuming food on the advice of his personal doctor.

He contended that his health might deteriorate if he was not provided home cooked food in jail.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1 in a narcotics case and the next day a judicial magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The force received 15-kg heroin from Sanaullah and lodged a case under section 9 (C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997,which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs 1million.