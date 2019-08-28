US, Taliban closing in on deal in Doha talks

DOHA: The US and Taliban negotiators moved closer to a deal on Tuesday, said the latter as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced guarded hope for a deal under which Washington will withdraw large numbers of its troops from Afghanistan.

The optimism came during the fifth day of talks in Qatar as negotiators wrangled over individual words and phrases in a draft deal.

"We have made progress in this round and are finalising the remaining points," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told journalists outside the upmarket Doha members´ club where the talks are taking place.

He said a deal could be expected "as soon as the remaining points were finalised".

Washington wants to withdraw thousands of its troops and bring an end to 18-year war but only on the condition that the Taliban renounce their connections to Al-Qaeda and curbs attacks. Addressing US war veterans, Pompeo said while he could not predict how talks would end, President Donald Trump "is committed to make sure that we get it right."

"His clear guidance to me and to my military colleagues is this — we want to get our folks home as fast and in as large numbers as we can, and we want to make sure that never again is a terror struck on the United States," Pompeo said.