UK MPs urge UN to take Kashmir issue to its logical end

ISLAMABAD: British Member of Parliament Barrister Imran Hussain on Tuesday said the United Nations Security Council’s taking up Kashmir issue after 50 years was a huge thing, but the world body still had the role to play, taking this issue to its logical end.

The legislator emphasised that the fact this issue was taken up by the world body after 50 years was a huge thing but he wanted to register concern, as he believed that the world body should have had gone further.

He was speaking to journalists here at a media conference along with AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and another British MP Khalid Mehmood. He believed that there should have had been an agreed statement of condemnation, which was not issued owing to some reasons. “While we welcome, however, I believe that the Security Council still has a role to play, the international community has a role to play and we will continue to push for that in the British Parliament,” he maintained.

Referring to the prevailing situation in Indian Held Kashmir, he said the lockdown events were leading to a very worrying situation. "We demand from the international community, and will also bring this up in the British parliament, that the injustice against Kashmiris must stop and must stop imminently," he emphasised.

The British parliamentarian noted that the situation at the moment should concern the entire international community. The step taken by the Indian government was, firstly a violation of their own constitution; secondly, it was a violation of different UN resolutions and thirdly, it was in direct contravention of numerous international obligations that all states have, and in particular Article 49 of the fourth Geneva Convention.

He appreciated Pakistan for its peaceful response to the Indian government's measures. Barrister Imran Hussain praised Pakistan's peaceful stance in a very, very difficult period while castigated Indian ministers for using what he called irresponsible and loose language regarding AJK. He remarked, "we condemn it. I wanted to say this in Pakistan and in Azad Kashmir, I warn those people that use this very irresponsible language and they should refrain from using it. This is provocative language and it is being used on an international level; it is wholly inappropriate".

Barrister Imran Hussain said the British parliamentary delegation had arrived in Pakistan on an official invitation from the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.