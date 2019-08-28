Two martyred, 3 hurt in LoC firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian Army Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing in Nekrun Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting the civil population.
In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Abdul Jalil, 45, and Nausheen, 3, were martyred. Three citizens were injured, while three houses got burnt. The injured was shifted to a hospital.
