Two martyred, 3 hurt in LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing in Nekrun Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting the civil population.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Abdul Jalil, 45, and Nausheen, 3, were martyred. Three citizens were injured, while three houses got burnt. The injured was shifted to a hospital.