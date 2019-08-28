Imad’s Valima held

ISLAMABAD: National camp’s probables and some leading dignitaries attended the valima reception of all-rounder Imad Wasim here Tuesday.

Top cricketers seen wishing Imad the best of luck for married life included captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Ahmed Shahzad, Shan Masood, Umar Gul, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq and others.

Talking to ‘The News’, Sarfaraz said majority of the cricketers took time out to wish the all-rounder a happy wedding.

“We all pray for his future life and success,” he said.

ISPR Director General Maj General Asif Ghafoor was amongst the dignitaries.

Besides local MNAs Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz, Senator Faisal Javed and Babar Awan were also present at the reception. Relatives of both Imad Wasim and his bride also attended the reception.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was represented by Wasim Khan (Managing Director) at the valima.

The officials of local cricket association including Islamabad cricket head Shakil Shaikh, secretary Nasir Iqbal, former Rawalpindi cricket official Ashraf Qureshi, leading coaches Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Azam were also present on the occasion.