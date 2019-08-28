Zaheer for locals to coach Pak team

ISLAMABAD: Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas Tuesday proposed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to go for all local coaching staff for the national team.

Two foreigners — Dean Jones and Courtney Walsh — have also applied for the position of head coach while bowling coach candidates include Waqar Younis, Mohammad Akram and Jalalud Din. The contenders for batting coach comprise Faisal Iqbal and Muhammad Wasim.

Zaheer added that the PCB had hired many foreign coaches in the past and has seen the results therefore it is better to hire local likeminded coaching staff to get the required benefits.

“Local cricketers are highly patriotic people, who can pass their skills to the current players with utmost dedication. I think local coaches must be given the chance to serve the country,” he said.

“Misbahul Haq was the best choice for the head coach job as he had played with most of the players in national team therefore he knows the strengths and weaknesses of each and every player,” he told APP.

While advising the PCB to appoint another captain for Tests, Zaheer said the PCB must take back Test captaincy from Sarfaraz Ahmed as responsibility of all the three formats was burdening him.