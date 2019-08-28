T20 ASIA CUP IN PAKISTAN: ACC meeting to finalise dates next week

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which will meet in Thailand next week, is expected to finalise dates for the 2020 T20 Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan.

The Asia Cup is likely to be held in September just before the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani is to leave for Thailand within next couple of days to attend the ACC meeting. Pakistan’s interest in the meeting is to get favourable dates for the Asia Cup already allotted to Pakistan. PCB wants to hold the event well ahead of the T20 World Cup and the best dates it seems are early or mid September,” a PCB source said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ehsan Mani is expected to talk to Bangladesh Cricket Board on their team’s expected visit to Pakistan early next year.

“Talks are already on with the different Asian countries regarding exchange of teams at junior and A levels. Ehsan Mani is expected to hold talks with Asian board counterparts on the proposed exchanges,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCB officials are to meet in Lahore today (Wednesday) to prepare a roadmap for the forthcoming limited-over series against Sri Lanka starting with the One-Dayers from September 27 in Karachi. The action will then shift to Lahore for T20 series.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has started day-to-day hearing on the suspended PCB’s new constitution that was approved by the Federal Cabinet on August 29.

LHC Judge Shahid Waheed responding to pleas of Ahmed Nawaz and Munir Ahmed suspended the constitution on August 23. The hearing is expected to continue till the final decision.

Following a one-sided arguments by PCB counsel Taffazul Rizvi supported by others, LHC Judge Shahid Waheed ordered that suspension of PCB new constitution shall continue till next date of hearing.

Petitioners Munir Ahmed and Ahmed Nawaz’s counsel Naghman Haider Zaidi did not appear in the court Tuesday and sought adjournment because of his busy schedule.

However, the Judge heard arguments thrice in a span of an hour on Tuesday or so to clarify many matters relating to correct number of petitions and the pray sought in the original and Civil Miscellaneous (CM) on which stay against PCB new constitution was granted.

Now date in all such pending cases including reinstatement of head coaches Sabih Azhar, Taimoor Azam, Ayaz Akbar and Assistant Manager Pindi Stadium Malik Khurram Awan along with other petitions is fixed for Wednesday.

The suspension of the constitution has put the forthcoming announcement on the new domestic structure to a complete halt. The PCB was planning to announce the formation of new provincial associations and all other related formalities just after the approval of the constitution.