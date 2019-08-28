Most kidneys discarded by US would be used in France: analysis

WASHINGTON: Every year, the US rejects thousands of kidneys from deceased older donors, the majority of which would have been used in France, according to a study published Monday that described the organs as a wasted resource that could save lives.

The analysis, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that French transplant centers would have transplanted more than 60 percent -- about 17,500 kidneys -- of the nearly 28,000 deceased-donor kidneys discarded in the United States between 2004 and 2014.

Five thousand Americans die each year while awaiting a kidney transplant, and there are about 90,000 currently on waiting lists. The average age for the average donor was also striking: 39 in the US compared to 56 in France. "They are almost 20 years older on average, it´s huge," Alexandre Loupy, the paper´s lead author told AFP. France addressed its own kidney shortage by steadily raising the age threshold for donors for older recipients.