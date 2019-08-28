close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
August 28, 2019

Chad jails 243 rebels

World

N´DJAMENA: Chad has handed down jail terms to 243 rebels who crossed into the country from Libya in February before their incursion was halted by French air strikes, the government said on Tuesday.Out of “267 people who were arrested, 12 were sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison and 231 others to terms ranging from 10 to 15 years,” Justice Minister Djimet Arabi said.

