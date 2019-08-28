World media applauds China’s anti-terrorism efforts

BEIJING: Media executives from 16 countries including Pakistan visited the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and praised the efforts being made there by the local government for rural development, anti-terrorism and deradicalization.

During the visit, a seminar for the media executives from the countries along the Silk Road Economic Belt was also hosted by the State Council Information Office. According to the Chinese media’s reports, in addition to attending lectures and seminars, the guests conducted in-depth interviews in the Changji Hui autonomous prefecture, and Kashgar and Aksu prefectures.

The media executives were deeply impressed by the rural development and effective environmental preservation in Xinjiang. Akram A. R. Abu Al Hannoud, director of the foreign affairs department of Al Bayan newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, described the project's success in turning the desert into an oasis as "very impressive".

"I have seen the great efforts and the efforts of the local government to raise incomes. It's a very good example of how human development can be realized while the ecological environment is restored," Akram A. R. Abu Al Hannoud said.

Kazhyken Saltanat, deputy editor-in-chief of Tenge Observer, a newspaper in Kazakhstan, said: "Thanks to the improved environment, farmers have increased their incomes. Aksu produces such good apples, and there is a good chance that the region's apples will be sold in winter markets in Kazakhstan."

According to Yokoshima Daisuke, director of the China bureau of the Nippon Television Network from Japan, China has done a good job of building a more eco-friendly economy and protecting its environment.

The group also visited the Old Town in Kashgar, a key tourist site with renovated houses and shops that have maintained their distinctive ethnic style thanks to extensive government investment. The supportive and protective measures taken by the central government are of great importance to improving the living conditions of the local people, according to Mansoor Faizy, editor-in-chief of the Afghan Times. The measures include the development of tourism and the renovation of rural residents' homes, along with the protection of ethnic culture.