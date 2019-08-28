Three die in Cameroon ship capsize, scores saved

YAOUNDÃ: At least three people died and scores were rescued after a ferry capsized off the coast of Cameroon this week, according to state radio and a security official.“One hundred and seven survivors were pulled out of the water as well as three corpses... the search is still under way,” Cameroon Radio Television reported late on Monday. The accident took place overnight Sunday/Monday and survivors were taken to nearby town on the Atlantic Ocean coast.