24,359 flood-hit people evacuated by Rescue 1122

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has so far evacuated 24,359 flood-affected people from flood-prone districts. As many as 1000 rescuers have been conducting searches, rescue and evacuation operations at 46 special flood posts in flood-hit districts of the Punjab during day and night timings since August 19 in the recent flash floods. This was apprised by Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer in a meeting at Rescue Headquarters during review meeting of flood rescue operations Tuesday. The meeting was attended by deputy director (HR) Dr Foaad Shehzad Mirza, head of operations Ayaz Aslam, DD (P&D) Faheem Ahmed Qureshi, DD finance Ejaz Ahmed Virk, Registrar Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid and other Rescue officials. Head of

Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the DG Rescue Punjab in detail about recent flood rescue operations which were conducted in eight flood-prone districts. He informed the chair that resources were deployed according to the flood vulnerability districts in Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Vehari and Multan.