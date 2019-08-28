close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Cab company driver held for harassing woman passengers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

MULTAN: Gulgasht police Tuesday arrested a driver of a cab company on charges of harassing two woman passengers during travel. Mahnoor Khakwani told police she booked a car on August 24 to go to Gulgasht along with her sister.

She alleged that driver Zafar stopped the car after covering some distance and used abusive language when they asked him to move the car. She said the driver was talking on his phone and he also threatened them of dire consequences and forced them to leave the vehicle. Gulgasht police have registered a case against accused Zafar and arrested him.

