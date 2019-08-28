close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

School watchman arrested for trying to rape class 3 student

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Arrouti police on Tuesday arrested a girls school watchman on the charge of attempting to rape a class three student.

According to the first information report registered under Sections 376, 377-B and 511 of PPC on the complaint of Fesco employee M Mudassar, his sister was a class 3 student at Government Girls Primary School, Chak 746/GB.

The complainant said accused Saleem, who was a watchman in the school, overpowered his sister during recess and took her to a field where he attempted to rape her. When the girl raised an alarm, farmers rushed to the spot. Seeing the farmers, the accused escaped. Later, the police succeeded to arrest the accused.

