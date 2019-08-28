close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Four drug peddlers held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

SIALKOT: Police Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics. Sadr police arrested Shehbaz with 1.34kg hashish, Uggoki police arrested Bagh Ali with 1.16kg hashish and Faisal with 1.18kg hashish and Phalora police detained Ayub with 1.34kg hashish.

MAN ROBBED: A man was deprived of cash and valuables. Two bandits intercepted Waqar Ahmed and deprived him of Rs 9,000, a mobile phone and a motorcycle.

