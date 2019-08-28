Five people murdered over enmity in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: Five people were killed over an old enmity near Morkhunda Road at Mangtanwala on Monday night.

Muhammad Boota of Dhadian village was allegedly killed by Riasat group over a land dispute in June. Mangtanwala police had arrested eight accused in the murder case and investigated them. After investigation, the police declared three of them, including Bashir Ahmad, innocent. On Monday night, Bashir Ahmad, Arshad, Liaqat, Khalid and Ashiq were going to Dhadian village from Mangtanwala by a car when Boota group allegedly opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, all five persons were killed on the spot. On Tuesday, the bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy. On the complaint of Amir Ali, Mangtanwala police have registered a case against 11 accused, including Anwar, Tufail, Akbar and Salabat. When contacted, DPO Faisal Shahzad said that three police teams had been formed to arrest the accused.