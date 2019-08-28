Another ‘robber’ badly beaten by mob

KARACHI: Days after the lynching to death a young suspected robber in Karachi's Bahadurabad, another young suspected robber was badly beaten up by a mob in Karachi.

A mob caught a suspected robber identified as Rehan in Mawach Goth area of Baldia Town and badly thrashed him. They tied his hands with a poll, stripped him and severely tortured him. They also attempted to burn him alive. The mob also made video of the entire gruesome incident and posted it on the social media. The senior Police officials took an action after the video went viral on social media. Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from District West SSP over the incident. The police arrested two suspects, namely Umair and Maqbool and shifted them to police station where a case against the two and scores of unidentified persons was also registered. The arrested people in their initial statement told the police that Rehan entered a house of a person, namely Imran to commit robbery when he was caught red handed.