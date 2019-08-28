Nigerian HC for further cementing agri, research ties to ensure food security

FAISALABAD: Nigerian High Commissioner Ashimiyu A Olaniyi has called for further cementing agricultural, academia, research and development ties between his country and Pakistan to ensure food security.

Talking to University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf during his visit to the varsity here, he said that Pakistan and Nigeria were enjoying good relations. The contribution of agriculture in Pakistan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was around 20 per cent whereas it was 23 per cent in Nigeria. He said that his country was having several agricultural universities and research institution in which collaboration would help address common agricultural challenges.

The high commissioner said that his government was putting a special focus on agriculture sector. He said: “Our country is a natural oil and gas producing country whereas it is blessed with the good agricultural produces.” He said that the UAF was very famous university and centre of excellence in agriculture.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the UAF and Nigerian institutions collaborated work in the field of agriculture would help bring tangible results. He said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy. He said that the UAF was enjoying good relations with the educational and agricultural institutions worldwide. He said that in the past, several agricultural experts from the UAF had worked in Nigeria to boost up the sector there. Later, the Nigerian HC visited different departments of the varsity. Andullahi G Abubakar from Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Nigeria, UAF External Linkages Director Dr Rasheed Ahmad, deans Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Allah Bakhsh, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir and others were also present.

AIOU plan: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has planned various educational programmes for imparting education to prisoners in jails across the country.

Dr Ubaid Aslam, Regional Director (AIOU), while addressing the concluding session of BEd workshop at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bhowana Bazaar, said that the AIOU was playing a key role in imparting quality education to the youths at their homes even in far-flung area through distance learning educational system. Dr Ubaid said that admission and education for prisoners would be completely free. Examination of prisoners will be conducted in jails, he added. He urged the students to follow the philosophy of poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and play their role in development of the country. Principal Mrs Qamar Sultana and a number of teachers were also present on the occasion.

three killed in accidents: Three people, including two members of a family, were killed in two road accidents here.

In the first incident, Allah Rakhi of Chak No 429/GB and her nephew M Tariq were killed when a speeding bus hit their rickshaw on Jhamra Road near Satiana. Three other passengers of the rickshaw were seriously wounded in the accident. They were shifted to the Satiana Civil Hospital. In the second incident, motorcyclist Muhammad Din was killed when another motorbike collided with him near Korian Bridge on Samundri-Faisalabad Road.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two youths committed suicide in separate incidents here.

In the first incident, Imran Ahmad of Chak 215/RB, Humayunnagar, committed suicide by jumping from a third storey of a plaza on Kohinoor Road. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained so far. The body was shifted to the Allied Hospital for autopsy.

In the second incident, Imran Rafique of Chaudhrywala committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills only a few days before his marriage. The cause of his suicide could not be ascertained so far.