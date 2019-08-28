Police recover minor girl, arrest kidnapper

HAFIZABAD: City police arrested a kidnapper and recovered a two-year-old girl from his custody here.

Sajida Bibi was residing in the house of her brother Muhammad Fiaz at Mohallah Misri Khan. On Monday, accused Babar kidnapped Sajida’s daughter Faryal when she was playing in a street. The accused shifted the girl to Phool Town and demanded Rs 500,000 ransom from her father.

The abductee’s father immediately contacted the police. After receiving the information, the police launched an operation and succeeded to recover the girl after six hours of her abduction. The police also arrested the accused.

ENTRY OF 12 ULEMA BANNED: In order to maintain peace during the month of Muharram, the district administration has banned the entry of 12 Ulema and Zakireen.

Addressing a meeting of the District Peace Committee, which was attended by MPA Jaffar Tarar and Ulema, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza stressed the local Ulema and Zakireen to keep an eye on the disruptive elements and ensure traditional peaceful atmosphere by promoting interfaith harmony. Those who have been prohibited to enter the district are: Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi, Maulana Muavia Azam Tariq, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Ghumman, Maulana Abdul Aziz, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Sibtain Shah Naqvi, Maulana Abdul Rauf Yazdani, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Zakir Asif Raza Alvi, Zakir Muhammad Hussain Dhakku, Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Rizvi and Maulana Irfan Shah. Those who have been prohibited to deliver any speech in the district during the next two months are: Zakir Mukhtar Ahmad Qumi, Rana Jamshed Tabassum alias Bumboo, Javed Iqbal Farooqi, Rana Ghulam Safdar and Muhammad Afzal.

Rally against India: Students of Government Special Education Centre on Tuesday took out a rally against Indian atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Holding banners and placards, the students raised slogans in favour of Pakistan armed forces. They said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan.