Broken road, accumulated water causing traffic mess

LAHORE: The accumulated rainwater coupled with sewage has turned the Qainchi Stop on Ferozpur Road into a pond of dirty water, causing traffic mess for hours daily.

City Traffic Police have reported the issue to the department concerned for construction of road, but no heed was paid to it. The traffic, supposed to pass through four lanes, is forced to use only one lane due to broken road and accumulated water. The issue of traffic blockage remains unsolved despite deployment of additional force of traffic wardens. Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police arrested an accused and recovered weapons from him at Old Ravi bridge. The CTO awarded commendatory certificate to Inspector Sarbali Khan and other wardens.

ROBBERS HELD: The Dolphin Squad arrested two robbers after a chase in Sabzazar police area, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the Dolphins had signalled some suspected persons to stop, but they opened fire on them and attempted to flee the area. The police retaliated the fire and kept on chasing them. In the meantime, the fleeing robbers held a boy hostage. However, the Dolphins not only got freed the boy safely but also arrested the alleged robbers, identified as Zohaib and Amir.