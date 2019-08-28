Geo’s ‘The Donkey King’ being released in Korea in local language today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s biggest and Geo’s first animated film The Donkey King, the highest grossing Pakistani animated film is soon going to be available internationally in multiple local languages, Korean being the first one. The movie is dubbed in the local language and will be released in South Korea on the 28th of August. This will be the first ever Pakistani animated film to be released theatrically on a large scale in South Korea alongside a slate of other international animated films including Angry Birds 2 and Wonder Park.

Aziz Jindani, the Director of The Donkey King, and the man behind Pakistan’s first and most popular superhero animated series has stated, “This is a huge achievement for us as a nation that a Pakistani film has reached such high levels of popularity and is now reaching newer audiences. We will however not stop just with the release in South Korea; we are trying to unlock other international markets too and further updates on this front will be shared soon. This is a huge stepping stone for the Pakistani film industry as it is creating new benchmarks internationally, giving us much more exposure than we ever had before.”

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October, 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios. The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs24.75 crores after running in the cinemas for 25 weeks. Over the next few months DK will be dubbed and released across 7 countries. This is the first ever Pakistani film in recent history to have a dubbed release internationally and for sure the first Pakistani film ever to release in South Korea.