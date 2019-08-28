Kashmir Committee to hold in-camera session on IHK

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir will hold an in-camera session tomorrow (Aug 29) to take stock of the situation arising out of the Indian annexation of Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the session, to be presided over by Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, on special attention. He will brief the committee about the steps taken by the government since August 5 Indian decision, future plans and the options available to Pakistan to tackle the situation. Senior officials concerned will also inform the forum about the latest situation.

A day before this meeting, the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs will discuss “India’s adventurism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, abrogation of Article 370, its implications and Pakistan’s response.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States will also come under discussion.

Meanwhile, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, meeting on Aug 28, will consider a suo motu notice taken by its Chairman Rehman Malik regarding fake/illegal twitter accounts with particular reference to a fake account of Aitzaz Ahsan being operated on the social media.

It will also discuss another suo motu notice relating to mismanagement, irregularities, death of dozens of birds and animals and deplorable state of environment in Islamabad zoo.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecom will assemble today (Aug 28) and discuss ta complaint lodged by Senator Rubina Khalid pertaining to circulation of fake news on the social media about recovery of a huge quantity of gold from her house.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs meeting on Sep 4 will review the inflation trend (CPI & SPI) during July and August, expected inflation in the near term and steps being taken to control it. The finance ministry will brief the panel about the fiscal situation of Pakistan leading to accumulation of debt and fiscal deficit in the year 2018-19 and plans for 2019-20.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will give a presentation on the strategy for meeting tax collection target and performance in July and August.

A sub-committee of the Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurance, assembling on Aug 29, will be briefed on investigation pertaining to the stance taken by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) whether the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judgment in case of allotment of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) projects of F-14 and F-15 may retrospectively affect 18-year old project.

It will be informed about the necessary steps to make sure that the commitment given by the Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS), Jinnah Garden, to the committee regarding handover of possession of 150 development plots to the allottees within 60 days was honored.

The body will ponder over negotiations and finalization of a time period of possession of the remaining plots to all members who have paid Rs850,000 to the Society; and investigation and resolution of land disputes of 374 kanals (the difference between 1030 and 656) kanals) between National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society and FECHS as per joint venture between the two societies made in 2011.