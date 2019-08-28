Amir Khan visits LoC on peace mission

ISLAMABAD: British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan Tuesday visited the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) to raise his voice for peace. “I’m going to visit Kashmir today with the Pakistan Army to see the civilians who have been injured (due to Indian firing),” he told reporters on his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport. “As a Pakistani I will go there. I will like other people should also go there and show their support (for Kashmir cause),” he added. Earlier on his twitter handle, he expressed concern over the gross human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) stating that a lot of innocent people were suffering there. The 32-year-old boxer thanked DG Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor for affording him the opportunity to visit the LoC. In a video message, he also stated that the trip to Kashmir would be for peace. “I see that there are a lot of problems. A lot of innocent people are being killed,” he said. He commended the role of Pakistan Army and said it was doing a great job. “I’m visiting Pakistan, Line of Control to make my voice heard, bring greater awareness to the terrible situation in Kashmir and call for peace,” he said in another tweet.